UCLA 73, Utah 57

UTAH (12-9)

Jones 4-13 0-0 11, Battin 5-11 1-2 14, Allen 5-16 2-2 13, Brenchley 0-4 0-0 0, Carlson 4-6 1-1 9, Jantunen 2-2 0-0 4, Plummer 2-4 0-0 6, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 4-5 57.

UCLA (12-10)

Jaquez 4-7 8-8 18, Campbell 7-13 6-7 22, Hill 6-9 2-4 14, Singleton 1-2 0-0 3, Bernard 1-5 1-2 3, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Ali 2-6 0-0 5, Riley 1-3 0-1 2, Kyman 0-1 0-0 0, Dodson 0-0 0-0 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 17-22 73.

Halftime_UCLA 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Utah 9-25 (Battin 3-5, Jones 3-11, Plummer 2-3, Allen 1-2, Brenchley 0-4), UCLA 6-14 (Jaquez 2-2, Campbell 2-4, Singleton 1-2, Ali 1-3, Bernard 0-1, Kyman 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Jantunen. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Allen, Carlson 7), UCLA 30 (Hill 8). Assists_Utah 14 (Allen 8), UCLA 14 (Campbell 8). Total Fouls_Utah 19, UCLA 14. A_4,497 (13,800).

