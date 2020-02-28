Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UCLA looks to extend streak vs Arizona

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Arizona (19-9, 9-6) vs. UCLA (18-11, 11-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its seventh straight conference win against Arizona. UCLA’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Arizona State Sun Devils 84-66 on Feb. 6. Arizona fell 57-48 at Southern California in its last outing.

.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Bruins are 1-11 when opponents score more than 72 points.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 29th-best mark in Division I. 20.1 percent of all UCLA possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bruins are ranked 256th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter