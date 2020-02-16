UConn 64, Memphis 61

MEMPHIS (17-8)

Achiuwa 7-22 1-2 16, Thomas 2-4 2-4 7, Baugh 2-3 0-0 5, Ellis 2-6 2-4 7, Quinones 0-4 5-6 5, Harris 6-13 0-0 16, Lomax 0-5 0-0 0, Dandridge 2-3 0-0 4, Maurice 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-60 11-18 61.

UCONN (14-11)

Akok 0-0 0-0 0, Carlton 3-9 0-0 6, Bouknight 6-18 5-6 17, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 2, Vital 5-15 10-10 23, Whaley 2-7 1-2 5, Adams 3-7 2-2 9, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 18-20 64.

Halftime_25-25. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-21 (Harris 4-8, Baugh 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Achiuwa 1-4, Lomax 0-1, Quinones 0-2), UConn 4-23 (Vital 3-9, Adams 1-5, Gilbert 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Bouknight 0-4). Rebounds_Memphis 35 (Achiuwa 13), UConn 42 (Carlton 13). Assists_Memphis 12 (Lomax 4), UConn 11 (Gaffney 4). Total Fouls_Memphis 23, UConn 15. A_15,564 (16,294).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.