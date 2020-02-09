Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT

February 9, 2020 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (15-8)

Scott 10-17 3-4 25, Vogt 5-8 0-2 10, Adams-Woods 1-1 0-0 3, Jar.Cumberland 1-11 5-6 8, Williams 6-15 0-0 14, Jae.Cumberland 3-9 0-0 9, Diarra 1-4 0-0 2, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 8-12 71.

UCONN (13-10)

Akok 2-4 0-0 4, Carlton 2-7 1-4 5, Bouknight 8-21 4-5 23, Gaffney 0-3 2-2 2, Vital 6-17 3-4 19, Adams 6-11 0-2 16, Gilbert 0-3 2-2 2, Whaley 0-0 1-2 1, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-21 72.

Halftime_UConn 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 9-25 (Jae.Cumberland 3-8, Williams 2-4, Scott 2-6, Adams-Woods 1-1, Jar.Cumberland 1-5, McNeal 0-1), UConn 11-26 (Adams 4-8, Vital 4-9, Bouknight 3-6, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Gilbert 0-1). Rebounds_Cincinnati 36 (Scott 13), UConn 36 (Carlton 10). Assists_Cincinnati 18 (Jar.Cumberland 10), UConn 12 (Vital 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 22, UConn 15. A_9,409 (10,167).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority