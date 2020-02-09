UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT

CINCINNATI (15-8)

Scott 10-17 3-4 25, Vogt 5-8 0-2 10, Adams-Woods 1-1 0-0 3, Jar.Cumberland 1-11 5-6 8, Williams 6-15 0-0 14, Jae.Cumberland 3-9 0-0 9, Diarra 1-4 0-0 2, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 8-12 71.

UCONN (13-10)

Akok 2-4 0-0 4, Carlton 2-7 1-4 5, Bouknight 8-21 4-5 23, Gaffney 0-3 2-2 2, Vital 6-17 3-4 19, Adams 6-11 0-2 16, Gilbert 0-3 2-2 2, Whaley 0-0 1-2 1, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-21 72.

Halftime_UConn 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 9-25 (Jae.Cumberland 3-8, Williams 2-4, Scott 2-6, Adams-Woods 1-1, Jar.Cumberland 1-5, McNeal 0-1), UConn 11-26 (Adams 4-8, Vital 4-9, Bouknight 3-6, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Gilbert 0-1). Rebounds_Cincinnati 36 (Scott 13), UConn 36 (Carlton 10). Assists_Cincinnati 18 (Jar.Cumberland 10), UConn 12 (Vital 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 22, UConn 15. A_9,409 (10,167).

