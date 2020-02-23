Listen Live Sports

UConn 78, South Florida 71

February 23, 2020 4:18 pm
 
SOUTH FLORIDA (11-16)

Durr 5-11 0-0 10, Castaneda 0-1 2-2 2, Collins 5-9 7-8 18, Rideau 5-10 0-0 12, Brown 8-12 3-3 22, Dawson 1-3 0-0 2, Maricevic 1-6 0-0 2, Akec 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-13 71.

UCONN (15-12)

Whaley 2-4 4-5 8, Carlton 2-3 0-1 4, Bouknight 6-7 5-5 19, Gaffney 3-6 3-6 10, Vital 8-15 4-4 24, Adams 4-8 2-3 10, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 3, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 18-24 78.

Halftime_UConn 31-25. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-15 (Brown 3-5, Rideau 2-3, Akec 1-1, Collins 1-3, Castaneda 0-1, Dawson 0-2), UConn 8-17 (Vital 4-9, Bouknight 2-3, Gilbert 1-1, Gaffney 1-2, Adams 0-2). Rebounds_South Florida 24 (Brown 6), UConn 23 (Vital 6). Assists_South Florida 10 (Rideau 5), UConn 13 (Adams 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 21, UConn 16. A_9,524 (10,167).

