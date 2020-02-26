UConn 81, UCF 65

UCF (14-13)

Smith 8-13 1-2 17, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Johnson 2-7 1-3 5, Mahan 2-6 0-0 4, Milon 1-4 2-2 4, DeJesus 6-9 2-2 14, Ingram 3-5 3-5 9, Bertz 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 11-16 65.

UCONN (16-12)

Whaley 7-9 4-4 18, Carlton 4-7 0-0 8, Bouknight 4-8 6-8 16, Gaffney 1-5 2-2 4, Vital 7-13 2-4 18, Adams 3-7 3-4 9, Gilbert 2-6 1-2 6, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Aiyegbusi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 18-24 81.

Halftime_UConn 36-32. 3-Point Goals_UCF 2-13 (Green 2-4, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Bertz 0-2, Mahan 0-2, Milon 0-3), UConn 5-19 (Bouknight 2-4, Vital 2-4, Gilbert 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Gaffney 0-2, Adams 0-3). Fouled Out_Carlton. Rebounds_UCF 25 (Ingram 7), UConn 33 (Whaley 11). Assists_UCF 7 (Ingram 4), UConn 16 (Vital, Gilbert 5). Total Fouls_UCF 21, UConn 19. A_9,480 (16,294).

