UConn 84, East Carolina 63

UCONN (17-12)

Whaley 5-7 6-7 16, Carlton 2-3 1-2 5, Bouknight 5-13 8-8 19, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Vital 7-15 8-9 27, Adams 3-11 3-4 11, Gilbert 1-4 0-0 3, Aiyegbusi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 26-30 84.

EAST CAROLINA (11-19)

Gardner 2-10 5-5 9, Coleman 5-6 2-2 12, Miles 0-3 0-1 0, Newton 9-17 6-8 25, Robinson-White 3-8 1-1 8, Baruti 2-3 1-2 5, Suggs 1-3 2-4 4, James 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Luster 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-2 0, Umstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 17-25 63.

Halftime_UConn 42-30. 3-Point Goals_UConn 10-29 (Vital 5-12, Adams 2-7, Gaffney 1-2, Bouknight 1-4, Gilbert 1-4), East Carolina 2-8 (Newton 1-2, Robinson-White 1-3, Baruti 0-1, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_Baruti. Rebounds_UConn 35 (Bouknight 10), East Carolina 25 (Gardner 6). Assists_UConn 16 (Bouknight 4), East Carolina 13 (Newton 6). Total Fouls_UConn 22, East Carolina 22. A_5,003 (8,000).

