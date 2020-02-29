Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn 84, East Carolina 63

February 29, 2020 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

UCONN (17-12)

Whaley 5-7 6-7 16, Carlton 2-3 1-2 5, Bouknight 5-13 8-8 19, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Vital 7-15 8-9 27, Adams 3-11 3-4 11, Gilbert 1-4 0-0 3, Aiyegbusi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 26-30 84.

EAST CAROLINA (11-19)

Gardner 2-10 5-5 9, Coleman 5-6 2-2 12, Miles 0-3 0-1 0, Newton 9-17 6-8 25, Robinson-White 3-8 1-1 8, Baruti 2-3 1-2 5, Suggs 1-3 2-4 4, James 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Luster 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-2 0, Umstead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 17-25 63.

Halftime_UConn 42-30. 3-Point Goals_UConn 10-29 (Vital 5-12, Adams 2-7, Gaffney 1-2, Bouknight 1-4, Gilbert 1-4), East Carolina 2-8 (Newton 1-2, Robinson-White 1-3, Baruti 0-1, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_Baruti. Rebounds_UConn 35 (Bouknight 10), East Carolina 25 (Gardner 6). Assists_UConn 16 (Bouknight 4), East Carolina 13 (Newton 6). Total Fouls_UConn 22, East Carolina 22. A_5,003 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration