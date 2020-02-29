Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Uguak, Kennedy carry Loyola of Chicago past Bradley 67-66

February 29, 2020 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Aher Uguak had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Marquise Kennedy made the game-winning free throw and Loyola of Chicago beat Bradley 67-66 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Elijan Childs’ 3-point play with 46 seconds left put Bradley up 66-65 with 46 seconds left before Kennedy made two from the line with 29 seconds to go for the final score. Childs’attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (21-10, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 15 points and Kennedy had eight.

Childs had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (20-11, 11-7). Nate Kennell added 19 points. Darrell Brown had 18 points.

Advertisement

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Feb. 1.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration