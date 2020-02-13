UIC looks to sweep Wright State

Illinois-Chicago (12-14, 7-6) vs. Wright State (21-5, 11-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes for the season sweep over Wright State after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last played each other on Jan. 12, when the Flames shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding Wright State’s shooters to just 36.4 percent on the way to the four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 68.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has an assist on 52 of 95 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three games while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois-Chicago defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

