UMass 60, VCU 52

VCU (17-11)

Santos-Silva 6-13 2-3 14, Vann 3-6 0-1 6, Hyland 3-7 1-2 9, Jenkins 3-13 4-4 13, Simms 2-11 4-4 8, Crowfield 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, McAllister 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 11-14 52.

UMASS (13-15)

Diallo 1-5 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 9-14 0-0 19, K.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre 5-12 7-8 21, Santos 0-2 0-0 0, East 3-6 3-5 10, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Clergeot 2-4 1-4 6. Totals 21-49 11-17 60.

Halftime_VCU 33-28. 3-Point Goals_VCU 5-17 (Jenkins 3-6, Hyland 2-6, Vann 0-1, Simms 0-4), UMass 7-19 (Pierre 4-9, East 1-1, Clergeot 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3, Santos 0-1, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_Jenkins, Santos. Rebounds_VCU 33 (Santos-Silva 11), UMass 35 (T.Mitchell 15). Assists_VCU 10 (Hyland 4), UMass 12 (East 6). Total Fouls_VCU 15, UMass 15. A_2,462 (9,493).

