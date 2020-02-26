Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UMass 60, VCU 52

February 26, 2020 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

VCU (17-11)

Santos-Silva 6-13 2-3 14, Vann 3-6 0-1 6, Hyland 3-7 1-2 9, Jenkins 3-13 4-4 13, Simms 2-11 4-4 8, Crowfield 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, McAllister 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 11-14 52.

UMASS (13-15)

Diallo 1-5 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 9-14 0-0 19, K.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre 5-12 7-8 21, Santos 0-2 0-0 0, East 3-6 3-5 10, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Clergeot 2-4 1-4 6. Totals 21-49 11-17 60.

Halftime_VCU 33-28. 3-Point Goals_VCU 5-17 (Jenkins 3-6, Hyland 2-6, Vann 0-1, Simms 0-4), UMass 7-19 (Pierre 4-9, East 1-1, Clergeot 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3, Santos 0-1, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_Jenkins, Santos. Rebounds_VCU 33 (Santos-Silva 11), UMass 35 (T.Mitchell 15). Assists_VCU 10 (Hyland 4), UMass 12 (East 6). Total Fouls_VCU 15, UMass 15. A_2,462 (9,493).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound