UMass 67, Saint Louis 63

February 18, 2020 9:06 pm
 
SAINT LOUIS (18-8)

Bell 0-1 0-0 0, French 2-5 1-2 5, Collins 1-5 0-0 2, Goodwin 9-14 4-7 22, Jacobs 4-7 1-1 10, Perkins 8-13 0-1 19, Weaver 2-7 0-0 5, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 6-11 63.

UMASS (11-15)

Diallo 1-4 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 9-16 4-5 24, K.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre 2-8 0-0 6, Santos 5-7 0-0 13, Walker 6-10 0-0 14, East 2-6 0-0 4, Clergeot 0-3 0-0 0, Baptiste 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 4-5 67.

Halftime_Saint Louis 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 5-11 (Perkins 3-5, Jacobs 1-2, Weaver 1-3, Goodwin 0-1), UMass 9-27 (Santos 3-4, Walker 2-4, Pierre 2-6, T.Mitchell 2-7, East 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Clergeot 0-2, Diallo 0-2). Fouled Out_French. Rebounds_Saint Louis 30 (Goodwin 14), UMass 26 (Diallo 8). Assists_Saint Louis 15 (Goodwin 4), UMass 18 (East 7). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 15, UMass 14.

