UMass 69, George Mason 67

GEORGE MASON (13-10)

Mar 0-0 0-0 0, Oduro 3-7 2-2 8, Greene 5-8 7-7 19, Johnson 3-6 1-3 8, Miller 4-7 4-7 12, Hartwell 3-8 2-2 10, Wilson 2-7 4-4 8, Calixte 1-1 0-2 2, Douglas-Stanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 20-27 67.

UMASS (10-14)

Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 7-10 2-2 16, K.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Pierre 2-12 1-2 5, Santos 7-9 1-3 17, East 6-7 0-1 12, Baptiste 5-7 0-0 10, Walker 1-2 5-6 7, Clergeot 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-14 69.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 5-14 (Greene 2-5, Hartwell 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1), UMass 2-14 (Santos 2-3, Clergeot 0-1, Diallo 0-1, East 0-1, Jackson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pierre 0-5). Rebounds_George Mason 24 (Oduro 7), UMass 27 (T.Mitchell, Santos, East, Walker 5). Assists_George Mason 11 (Hartwell 3), UMass 12 (Santos 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 18, UMass 22. A_5,719 (9,493).

