Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UMass 69, George Mason 67

February 9, 2020 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGE MASON (13-10)

Mar 0-0 0-0 0, Oduro 3-7 2-2 8, Greene 5-8 7-7 19, Johnson 3-6 1-3 8, Miller 4-7 4-7 12, Hartwell 3-8 2-2 10, Wilson 2-7 4-4 8, Calixte 1-1 0-2 2, Douglas-Stanley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 20-27 67.

UMASS (10-14)

Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 7-10 2-2 16, K.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Pierre 2-12 1-2 5, Santos 7-9 1-3 17, East 6-7 0-1 12, Baptiste 5-7 0-0 10, Walker 1-2 5-6 7, Clergeot 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-14 69.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 5-14 (Greene 2-5, Hartwell 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1), UMass 2-14 (Santos 2-3, Clergeot 0-1, Diallo 0-1, East 0-1, Jackson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pierre 0-5). Rebounds_George Mason 24 (Oduro 7), UMass 27 (T.Mitchell, Santos, East, Walker 5). Assists_George Mason 11 (Hartwell 3), UMass 12 (Santos 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 18, UMass 22. A_5,719 (9,493).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority