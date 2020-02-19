Listen Live Sports

UMass Lowell looks for road win vs Binghamton

February 19, 2020 6:45 am
 
UMass Lowell (11-16, 5-7) vs. Binghamton (8-17, 2-10)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks for its third straight win over Binghamton at Events Center. Binghamton’s last win at home against the River Hawks came on Feb. 20, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell has relied heavily on its freshmen. Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all River Hawks points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has had his hand in 58 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The River Hawks are 0-9 when they score 70 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 70 points. The Bearcats are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 76.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

