UMass Lowell looks to sweep UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (10-14, 3-6) vs. UMass Lowell (9-15, 3-6)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell goes for the season sweep over Maryland-Baltimore County after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last went at it on Jan. 4, when the River Hawks outshot Maryland-Baltimore County 43.5 percent to 41.2 percent and made 16 more foul shots en route to the 86-73 victory.

FRESHMAN FOUR: UMass Lowell has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The River Hawks have scored 77.4 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.9 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: K.J. Jackson has connected on 26.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-8 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has 33 assists on 71 field goals (46.5 percent) over its past three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated first among America East teams with an average of 75.3 points per game.

