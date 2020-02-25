Albany (14-14, 7-6) vs. UMass Lowell (11-17, 5-8)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell seeks revenge on Albany after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Great Danes shot 52.9 percent from the field while holding UMass Lowell’s shooters to just 49.2 percent en route to a 26-point victory.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: UMass Lowell has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahmad Clark has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Great Danes are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 60 points. The River Hawks are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 11-8 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The River Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Great Danes. UMass Lowell has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Albany has assists on 28 of 56 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated first among America East teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

