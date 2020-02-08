UMBC 60, Mass.-Lowell 50

UMBC (11-14)

Akin 1-4 1-2 3, Horvath 5-13 0-2 11, Eytle-Rock 3-4 3-4 10, Jackson 7-14 1-1 16, L.Owens 3-7 2-2 10, Council 2-4 0-0 5, Spasojevic 0-2 2-2 2, Kennedy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 9-13 60.

MASS.-LOWELL (9-16)

Withers 1-4 0-0 2, Lutete 3-15 1-2 8, Mitchell 1-13 0-0 2, Noel 8-17 6-8 24, Gantz 3-7 0-0 7, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Blunt 3-4 0-0 7, Maziashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-10 50.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 27-25. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 7-22 (L.Owens 2-5, Council 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Horvath 1-6), Mass.-Lowell 5-28 (Noel 2-8, Blunt 1-2, Gantz 1-4, Lutete 1-8, Thomas 0-1, Withers 0-1, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_Gantz. Rebounds_UMBC 32 (Akin, Jackson 8), Mass.-Lowell 35 (Lutete 10). Assists_UMBC 10 (Jackson 7), Mass.-Lowell 14 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_UMBC 14, Mass.-Lowell 15. A_1,259 (6,496).

