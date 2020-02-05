Listen Live Sports

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

February 5, 2020 9:30 pm
 
HARTFORD (13-11)

Marks 3-8 2-2 8, Stafl 3-5 0-0 6, Carter 4-14 8-10 18, Flowers 3-9 0-1 7, Ellison 9-16 2-4 20, Henry 0-4 0-2 0, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, Boxus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-19 59.

UMBC (10-14)

Akin 4-4 2-5 10, Horvath 3-10 2-3 9, Eytle-Rock 9-15 0-0 21, Jackson 1-11 5-7 8, Owens 5-7 1-2 12, Spasojevic 4-7 0-0 8, Council 0-5 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 10-17 70.

Halftime_UMBC 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 3-18 (Carter 2-6, Flowers 1-5, Stafl 0-1, Dunne 0-2, Marks 0-4), UMBC 6-22 (Eytle-Rock 3-5, Owens 1-3, Horvath 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Council 0-4). Rebounds_Hartford 37 (Ellison 12), UMBC 39 (Horvath 10). Assists_Hartford 12 (Carter 5), UMBC 14 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Hartford 18, UMBC 14. A_1,365 (5,000).

