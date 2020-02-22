Listen Live Sports

UMBC battles past Vermont 66-64 as Catamounts miss 3 at end

February 22, 2020 9:53 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — K.J. Jackson scored UMBC’s last eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers and the Retrievers tripped up Vermont 66-64 Saturday night, snapping the Catamounts’ 12-game win streak.

Jackson finished with 18 points, making four of five 3-pointers, R.J. Eytle-Rock added eight points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Retrievers, who have battled Vermont in epic contests the past several seasons.

The game saw nine ties and 12 lead changes, Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points for UMBC.

Anthony Lamb led Vermont with 24 points but was scoreless for the last 7:41, missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time ran out. Vermont had not lost since Jan. 8.

Stef Smith added 17 points. Ben Shungu had 11 points.

The win was a fifth straight for surging UMBC (14-14, 7-6)

Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against Binghamton at home on Wednesday. Vermont matches up against UMass Lowell on the road next Saturday.

