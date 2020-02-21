UMBC, Vermont put streaks on line

Maryland-Baltimore County (13-14, 6-6) vs. Vermont (22-6, 12-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 13th straight conference win against Maryland-Baltimore County. Maryland-Baltimore County’s last America East loss came against the Stony Brook Seawolves 74-63 on Feb. 1. Vermont is coming off a 63-54 win over Stony Brook in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: K.J. Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 53.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Retrievers. Vermont has 47 assists on 81 field goals (58 percent) over its previous three contests while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts fifth among Division I teams. The Maryland-Baltimore County offense has averaged 68.3 points through 27 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

