UMBC wins its 4th straight game, rolls over Albany, 69-50

February 20, 2020 10:27 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — K.J. Jackson had 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County rolled past Albany 69-50 on Thursday night.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 16 points for UMBC (13-14, 6-6 America East Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Brandon Horvath added 16 points and 14 rebounds. R.J. Eytle-Rock had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Ahmad Clark had 18 points for the Great Danes (14-13, 7-5). Antonio Rizzuto added 11 points. Trey Hutcheson had nine rebounds.

Cameron Healy, whose 16 points per game entering the match-up ranked second on the Great Danes, was held to only 6 points (1 of 10).

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated UMBC 67-63 on Jan. 29. UMBC takes on Vermont on the road on Saturday. Albany plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

