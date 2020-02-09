UMES, Coppin State meet in conference play

Maryland Eastern Shore (3-20, 2-6) vs. Coppin State (7-18, 3-7)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays host to Maryland Eastern Shore in a MEAC matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Coppin State lost 68-63 at home to NC Central, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 61-53 game at Morgan State.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland Eastern Shore has benefited heavily from its seniors. AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip, Canaan Bartley and Ahmad Frost have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hawks have scored 58.9 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 50.5 points scored and 76.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 21.4 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 56 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-11 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Hawks are 0-20 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Coppin State’s Andrew Robinson has attempted 230 3-pointers and connected on 31.7 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made eight 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MEAC teams.

