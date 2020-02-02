UMES looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Maryland Eastern Shore (2-19, 1-5) vs. Delaware State (3-17, 2-4)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. Maryland Eastern Shore has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Hornets. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 75-71 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Walter Prevost have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Hawks have scored 58.3 points per game and allowed 68.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 50.5 points scored and 76.4 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 37.9 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-17 when they allow at least 71 points and 3-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Hawks are 0-19 when they score 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Phillip has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 21 percent of them, and is 2 for 9 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 76.2 possessions per game. The fast-paced Hornets have pushed that total to 77.9 possessions per game over their last five games.

