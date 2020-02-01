Listen Live Sports

UMKC 69, Chicago St. 51

February 1, 2020 3:50 pm
 
UMKC (12-11)

Whitfield 8-15 0-0 21, Kamgain 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 3-4 2-2 9, Giles 2-7 8-8 12, White 0-5 2-4 2, Allick 3-4 4-4 10, Klanjscek 1-1 2-3 4, McKissic 1-2 1-2 4, Hardnett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 19-23 69.

CHICAGO ST. (4-19)

X.Johnson 2-10 4-5 8, Jones 1-7 0-0 2, A.Lewis 4-6 4-4 13, Hunt 4-6 6-11 14, Davis 2-3 5-6 9, Gholizadeh 1-4 0-0 3, Bigirumwami 1-1 0-0 2, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Whitehead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 19-26 51.

Halftime_UMKC 41-24. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 8-15 (Whitfield 5-9, Williams 1-1, Kamgain 1-2, McKissic 1-2, Hardnett 0-1), Chicago St. 2-15 (A.Lewis 1-2, Gholizadeh 1-3, Marble 0-1, Jones 0-2, X.Johnson 0-7). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_UMKC 25 (White 8), Chicago St. 23 (Hunt 7). Assists_UMKC 13 (Kamgain, Williams 4), Chicago St. 8 (X.Johnson 3). Total Fouls_UMKC 23, Chicago St. 17. A_325 (7,000).

