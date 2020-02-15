UNC-Asheville 79, Charleston Southern 75

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (13-14)

Ty.Jones 11-17 0-1 22, LeXander 0-3 0-2 0, Buskey 6-17 2-3 15, Fleming 3-8 1-1 10, Louis 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 7-13 5-5 23, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 10-14 75.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (12-13)

Jude 5-8 2-2 15, Baker 8-15 10-12 27, Batts 2-6 3-6 7, Ta.Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Thorpe 4-11 2-2 10, Peck 4-4 1-2 9, Stephney 2-4 0-0 4, J.Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 19-26 79.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-27 (Anderson 4-8, Fleming 3-6, Louis 1-1, Buskey 1-9, LeXander 0-3), UNC-Asheville 4-10 (Jude 3-5, Baker 1-3, Ta.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Buskey. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 27 (Fleming 9), UNC-Asheville 34 (Ta.Jones, Thorpe, Peck 6). Assists_Charleston Southern 12 (Ty.Jones 4), UNC-Asheville 10 (Batts 7). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 17, UNC-Asheville 14. A_2,122 (3,200).

