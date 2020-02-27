UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 76

UNC-ASHEVILLE (14-14)

Jude 3-6 0-0 8, Baker 2-12 5-6 10, Batts 2-9 5-6 10, Jones 8-11 2-2 23, Thorpe 7-13 5-8 19, Stephney 2-4 1-2 5, Battle 1-1 1-2 3, Peck 1-1 0-0 2, Levitch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 19-26 80.

HIGH POINT (9-21)

Coleman 2-5 0-0 5, Peterson 0-3 6-8 6, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Jo.Wright 7-13 8-10 22, Ja.Wright 3-10 1-2 8, Randleman 3-6 3-4 9, Slay 5-6 2-3 14, Sanchez 3-5 0-0 6, Izunabor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 20-27 76.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 39-32. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 9-21 (Jones 5-7, Jude 2-5, Batts 1-2, Baker 1-4, Stephney 0-1, Thorpe 0-2), High Point 4-11 (Slay 2-2, Coleman 1-2, Ja.Wright 1-5, Peterson 0-1, Jo.Wright 0-1). Fouled Out_Thorpe, Randleman. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 29 (Thorpe 8), High Point 29 (Jo.Wright 11). Assists_UNC-Asheville 15 (Thorpe 6), High Point 11 (Randleman 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 23, High Point 21. A_1,204 (1,750).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.