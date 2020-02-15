Listen Live Sports

UNC Asheville holds on late, beats Charleston Southern 79-75

February 15, 2020 7:27 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker had 27 points and his free throw in the closing seconds was the only point UNC Asheville scored in the final two minutes, but the Bulldogs still held on and edged past Charleston Southern 79-75 on Saturday.

UNC Asheville had a 10-point lead with 6:28 to play, 70-60, but the Buccaneers clawed back. After Philandrous Fleming turned a four-point play with 1:32 left, they had carved their deficit down to just three points, 78-75. But the lone point the rest of the way came when Baker hit the first of two free throws with :17 left.

Coty Jude had 15 points for UNC Asheville (12-13, 6-8 Big South Conference). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six rebounds. Tajion Jones had six rebounds.

Travis Anderson scored a career-high 23 points for the Buccaneers (13-14, 7-8). Ty Jones scored a season-high 22 points. Deontaye Buskey had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 71-69 on Jan. 11. UNC Asheville plays Radford on the road on Thursday. Charleston Southern faces Campbell at home on Thursday.

