UNC, Fla St. meet in conference play

North Carolina (10-11, 3-7) vs. Florida State (18-3, 8-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays host to North Carolina in an ACC matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Florida State beat Virginia Tech by 11 points on the road, while North Carolina came up short in a 71-70 game at home to Boston College.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State’s Devin Vassell has averaged 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Trent Forrest has put up 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while Armando Bacot has put up 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVIN: Vassell has connected on 44.3 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 65.

FLOOR SPACING: North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson has attempted 116 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26 percent of all possessions, the eighth-best rate among Division I teams. North Carolina has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.3 percent through 21 games (ranking the Tar Heels 336th).

