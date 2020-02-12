UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62

W. CAROLINA (15-9)

Dotson 11-20 10-15 32, Steger 4-14 3-4 14, Faulkner 0-9 2-4 2, Halvorsen 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, McCray 0-3 2-2 2, Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, Elks 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-60 17-25 62.

UNC-GREENSBORO (20-6)

Dickey 4-6 3-4 11, Galloway 2-6 0-0 4, Hunter 3-6 1-2 7, Massey 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 8-16 4-4 20, Allegri 2-6 0-0 6, Ke.Langley 5-8 2-4 14, Abdulsalam 1-2 1-3 3, Hueitt 3-7 0-0 9, Leyte 1-1 0-0 3, Ko.Langley 0-0 0-0 0, Tankelewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-17 82.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 41-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 3-18 (Steger 3-9, Elks 0-1, McCray 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Halvorsen 0-2, Faulkner 0-4), UNC-Greensboro 9-26 (Hueitt 3-7, Ke.Langley 2-3, Allegri 2-5, Leyte 1-1, Massey 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_Faulkner. Rebounds_W. Carolina 32 (Dotson 12), UNC-Greensboro 33 (Dickey, Miller, Abdulsalam 6). Assists_W. Carolina 9 (McCray 3), UNC-Greensboro 9 (Dickey, Ke.Langley 2). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 16, UNC-Greensboro 22. A_3,057 (23,500).

