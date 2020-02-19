UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT

WOFFORD (16-12)

Goodwin 6-8 3-4 15, Hollowell 4-8 1-3 13, Hoover 8-25 5-5 24, Murphy 3-7 0-0 7, Stumpe 4-8 0-0 12, Theme-Love 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 2-2 1-1 5, Bigelow 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 10-13 79.

UNC-GREENSBORO (22-6)

Dickey 6-9 0-2 12, Galloway 3-5 5-5 14, Hunter 6-9 8-10 21, Massey 1-2 3-4 6, Miller 6-19 2-4 15, Ke.Langley 1-5 2-2 4, Allegri 1-6 1-4 3, Hueitt 1-4 0-0 3, Abdulsalam 2-2 0-0 4, Ko.Langley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-61 22-33 83.

Halftime_Wofford 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 13-31 (Hollowell 4-6, Stumpe 4-8, Hoover 3-13, Murphy 1-2, Theme-Love 1-2), UNC-Greensboro 7-24 (Galloway 3-5, Massey 1-2, Hueitt 1-3, Hunter 1-3, Miller 1-5, Allegri 0-3, Ke.Langley 0-3). Fouled Out_Goodwin, Dickey. Rebounds_Wofford 32 (Stumpe 6), UNC-Greensboro 31 (Dickey 11). Assists_Wofford 14 (Murphy 7), UNC-Greensboro 13 (Dickey 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 22, UNC-Greensboro 16. A_3,417 (23,500).

