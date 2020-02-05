Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

February 5, 2020 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

THE CITADEL (6-16)

Rice 3-12 2-2 10, Webster 5-8 4-8 14, Clark 3-9 0-0 6, Abee 6-9 0-0 16, Batiste 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-6 3-5 11, Fitzgibbons 3-5 2-2 9, Reed 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-51 13-19 68.

UNC-GREENSBORO (18-6)

Dickey 0-2 2-4 2, Galloway 5-7 0-0 14, Hunter 4-11 4-8 13, Massey 2-6 0-0 6, Miller 6-14 2-6 15, Ke.Langley 5-7 5-5 17, Allegri 1-7 2-3 4, Abdulsalam 2-5 0-1 4, Leyte 3-4 0-0 9, Ko.Langley 1-1 2-2 4, Hueitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 17-29 88.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 40-32. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 7-22 (Abee 4-6, Rice 2-10, Fitzgibbons 1-1, Clark 0-1, Reed 0-1, Webster 0-1, Harris 0-2), UNC-Greensboro 13-31 (Galloway 4-5, Leyte 3-4, Ke.Langley 2-4, Massey 2-6, Miller 1-1, Hunter 1-6, Allegri 0-5). Fouled Out_Dickey. Rebounds_The Citadel 26 (Webster, Clark, Harris 5), UNC-Greensboro 35 (Galloway, Abdulsalam 6). Assists_The Citadel 11 (Webster 3), UNC-Greensboro 19 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 20, UNC-Greensboro 23. A_3,043 (23,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union