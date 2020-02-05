UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

THE CITADEL (6-16)

Rice 3-12 2-2 10, Webster 5-8 4-8 14, Clark 3-9 0-0 6, Abee 6-9 0-0 16, Batiste 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-6 3-5 11, Fitzgibbons 3-5 2-2 9, Reed 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-51 13-19 68.

UNC-GREENSBORO (18-6)

Dickey 0-2 2-4 2, Galloway 5-7 0-0 14, Hunter 4-11 4-8 13, Massey 2-6 0-0 6, Miller 6-14 2-6 15, Ke.Langley 5-7 5-5 17, Allegri 1-7 2-3 4, Abdulsalam 2-5 0-1 4, Leyte 3-4 0-0 9, Ko.Langley 1-1 2-2 4, Hueitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 17-29 88.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 40-32. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 7-22 (Abee 4-6, Rice 2-10, Fitzgibbons 1-1, Clark 0-1, Reed 0-1, Webster 0-1, Harris 0-2), UNC-Greensboro 13-31 (Galloway 4-5, Leyte 3-4, Ke.Langley 2-4, Massey 2-6, Miller 1-1, Hunter 1-6, Allegri 0-5). Fouled Out_Dickey. Rebounds_The Citadel 26 (Webster, Clark, Harris 5), UNC-Greensboro 35 (Galloway, Abdulsalam 6). Assists_The Citadel 11 (Webster 3), UNC-Greensboro 19 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 20, UNC-Greensboro 23. A_3,043 (23,500).

