UNC-Greensboro 95, Samford 67

February 9, 2020 3:27 pm
 
SAMFORD (8-18)

Allen 9-16 6-8 28, Dupree 4-6 2-3 10, Austin 1-5 4-4 6, Robinson 0-2 2-2 2, Tatum 4-9 2-4 11, Sharkey 1-5 3-4 5, Dye 2-6 0-0 4, Padgett 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-49 20-27 67.

UNC-GREENSBORO (19-6)

Dickey 6-10 1-3 13, Galloway 7-12 0-0 19, Hunter 7-11 1-2 16, Massey 1-4 0-0 3, Miller 5-16 0-3 10, Ke.Langley 2-5 4-4 9, Leyte 1-4 2-2 4, Abdulsalam 0-3 0-0 0, Ko.Langley 1-5 0-1 2, Hueitt 4-9 0-0 11, Allegri 3-4 0-0 8, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Tankelewicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-83 8-15 95.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 49-30. 3-Point Goals_Samford 5-8 (Allen 4-6, Tatum 1-1, Dye 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 13-34 (Galloway 5-10, Hueitt 3-8, Allegri 2-2, Hunter 1-2, Ke.Langley 1-3, Massey 1-3, Dickey 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_Sharkey. Rebounds_Samford 29 (Allen 10), UNC-Greensboro 46 (Dickey 16). Assists_Samford 7 (Tatum 3), UNC-Greensboro 14 (Massey, Ke.Langley 4). Total Fouls_Samford 16, UNC-Greensboro 19. A_4,158 (23,500).

