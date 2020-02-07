Listen Live Sports

UNC looks for home win vs No. 7 Duke

February 7, 2020 7:00 am
 
No. 7 Duke (19-3, 9-2) vs. North Carolina (10-12, 3-8)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over No. 7 Duke at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Blue Devils at North Carolina was a 74-73 win on Feb. 17, 2016.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 66.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Duke’s Hurt has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

