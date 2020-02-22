UNC-Wilmington 68, Coll. of Charleston 55

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-13)

McManus 3-8 0-1 6, Miller 2-4 2-2 6, Galloway 1-10 0-0 2, Jasper 1-8 0-0 2, Riller 5-11 9-12 19, Smart 3-3 0-0 6, Epps 2-5 0-0 4, Richard 3-7 0-0 7, Tucker 1-3 1-4 3. Totals 21-59 12-19 55.

UNC-WILMINGTON (9-20)

Linssen 6-9 4-6 16, Gadsden 5-8 1-1 13, Okauru 6-12 2-3 17, Phillips 5-12 0-0 10, Tolefree 0-1 0-2 0, Sims 2-10 0-0 5, Boggs 1-4 0-0 3, Dodd 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-58 7-12 68.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 1-21 (Richard 1-3, Epps 0-1, Miller 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Jasper 0-3, Riller 0-3, Galloway 0-9), UNC-Wilmington 7-18 (Okauru 3-5, Gadsden 2-4, Boggs 1-3, Sims 1-6). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 30 (Smart 9), UNC-Wilmington 47 (Linssen 13). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 10 (Miller 3), UNC-Wilmington 15 (Phillips 5). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 15, UNC-Wilmington 19. A_3,557 (6,100).

