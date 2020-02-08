UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64

WILLIAM & MARY (16-10)

Knight 5-10 5-8 16, Van Vliet 5-10 0-0 12, Barnes 3-6 1-2 7, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Loewe 5-7 0-0 10, Ayesa 4-6 0-0 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Blair 2-5 0-0 5, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 6-10 64.

UNC-WILMINGTON (8-18)

Dodd 4-4 0-1 8, Gadsden 4-8 5-6 14, Okauru 5-11 5-7 15, Phillips 2-7 2-3 6, Tolefree 3-7 1-1 7, Sims 1-4 0-0 2, Linssen 5-9 0-0 10, Boggs 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 26-54 15-20 70.

Halftime_William & Mary 35-34. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 8-25 (Ayesa 4-6, Van Vliet 2-6, Blair 1-3, Knight 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Loewe 0-1, Scott 0-4), UNC-Wilmington 3-11 (Boggs 2-4, Gadsden 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Tolefree 0-2). Fouled Out_Dodd. Rebounds_William & Mary 32 (Knight 13), UNC-Wilmington 23 (Dodd 6). Assists_William & Mary 12 (Barnes 4), UNC-Wilmington 10 (Gadsden, Okauru 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 19, UNC-Wilmington 18. A_4,155 (6,100).

