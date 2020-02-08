Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64

February 8, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (16-10)

Knight 5-10 5-8 16, Van Vliet 5-10 0-0 12, Barnes 3-6 1-2 7, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Loewe 5-7 0-0 10, Ayesa 4-6 0-0 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Blair 2-5 0-0 5, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 6-10 64.

UNC-WILMINGTON (8-18)

Dodd 4-4 0-1 8, Gadsden 4-8 5-6 14, Okauru 5-11 5-7 15, Phillips 2-7 2-3 6, Tolefree 3-7 1-1 7, Sims 1-4 0-0 2, Linssen 5-9 0-0 10, Boggs 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 26-54 15-20 70.

Halftime_William & Mary 35-34. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 8-25 (Ayesa 4-6, Van Vliet 2-6, Blair 1-3, Knight 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Loewe 0-1, Scott 0-4), UNC-Wilmington 3-11 (Boggs 2-4, Gadsden 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Tolefree 0-2). Fouled Out_Dodd. Rebounds_William & Mary 32 (Knight 13), UNC-Wilmington 23 (Dodd 6). Assists_William & Mary 12 (Barnes 4), UNC-Wilmington 10 (Gadsden, Okauru 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 19, UNC-Wilmington 18. A_4,155 (6,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin