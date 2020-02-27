UNC-Wilmington 76, Drexel 65

DREXEL (13-17)

Butler 7-12 2-6 16, Okros 1-7 0-0 3, Juric 2-4 3-3 8, Walton 3-6 0-1 6, Wynter 6-15 0-0 13, Washington 4-8 0-0 11, Perry 2-3 0-2 4, Bickerstaff 2-3 0-0 4, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 5-12 65.

UNC-WILMINGTON (10-20)

Linssen 3-9 3-4 9, Boggs 5-9 0-1 11, Gadsden 2-4 0-0 6, Phillips 7-11 6-7 20, Sims 2-3 4-6 8, Tolefree 2-4 0-0 4, Okauru 7-14 2-2 16, Bowen 1-1 0-2 2, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 15-22 76.

Halftime_Drexel 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 6-22 (Washington 3-5, Juric 1-2, Wynter 1-5, Okros 1-6, Green 0-1, Walton 0-3), UNC-Wilmington 3-7 (Gadsden 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Okauru 0-2). Fouled Out_Gadsden. Rebounds_Drexel 35 (Butler 12), UNC-Wilmington 25 (Okauru 9). Assists_Drexel 14 (Juric 5), UNC-Wilmington 10 (Linssen, Gadsden, Phillips, Tolefree, Okauru 2). Total Fouls_Drexel 18, UNC-Wilmington 15. A_2,981 (6,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.