UNCG looks to extend streak vs Wofford

Wofford (16-11, 8-6) vs. UNC Greensboro (21-6, 11-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wofford. UNC Greensboro’s last SoCon loss came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 82-65 on Feb. 1. Wofford came up short in an 80-74 game at home to Western Carolina in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.8 percent of the 221 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 44 over the last five games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Spartans are 17-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 4-6 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Terriers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 11-11 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent this year. That rate is the 25th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Wofford stands at just 25 percent (ranked 281st).

