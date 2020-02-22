Listen Live Sports

UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego St. 63

February 22, 2020 10:02 pm
 
UNLV (15-14)

Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Shibel 1-2 0-0 3, Coleman 3-8 3-5 9, Hamilton 5-11 0-0 11, Hardy 6-14 3-5 17, Mitrou-Long 5-12 7-9 19, Mbacke Diong 2-3 0-0 4, Antonio 1-4 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 13-19 66.

SAN DIEGO ST. (26-1)

Mitchell 3-8 6-7 13, Wetzell 3-6 1-6 7, Feagin 2-8 0-0 5, Flynn 7-19 6-6 24, Schakel 4-10 0-0 10, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Arop 2-2 0-0 4, Seiko 0-0 0-0 0, Narain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 13-19 63.

Halftime_UNLV 37-25. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-23 (Hardy 2-5, Mitrou-Long 2-6, Shibel 1-2, Hamilton 1-3, Antonio 1-4, Blair 0-1, Coleman 0-2), San Diego St. 8-27 (Flynn 4-13, Schakel 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Feagin 1-6). Fouled Out_Mbacke Diong, Schakel. Rebounds_UNLV 34 (Hamilton 10), San Diego St. 36 (Flynn, Schakel 9). Assists_UNLV 8 (Coleman 3), San Diego St. 9 (Flynn 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 23, San Diego St. 19. A_12,414 (12,414).

