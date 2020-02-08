Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

February 8, 2020 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (8-16)

Grimes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 9-12 6-8 24, Blackwell 5-7 1-2 15, J.Hyder 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-7 4-4 6, Hart 6-14 1-1 15, Holland 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 23-51 14-19 67.

UNLV (12-13)

Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-4 2-2 4, Hamilton 7-19 3-3 17, Hardy 6-14 2-2 18, Tillman 2-6 4-6 8, Mitrou-Long 2-7 0-0 4, Shibel 4-4 2-2 13, Antonio 1-3 0-0 3, Green 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-58 14-17 68.

Halftime_Fresno St. 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-23 (Blackwell 4-6, Hart 2-7, J.Hyder 1-3, Grimes 0-1, Holland 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-3), UNLV 8-24 (Hardy 4-8, Shibel 3-3, Antonio 1-3, Coleman 0-2, Tillman 0-2, Hamilton 0-3, Mitrou-Long 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno St. 26 (Grimes 10), UNLV 33 (Hamilton 8). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (Blackwell 5), UNLV 13 (Mitrou-Long 7). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 15, UNLV 18. A_8,497 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin