UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

FRESNO ST. (8-16)

Grimes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 9-12 6-8 24, Blackwell 5-7 1-2 15, J.Hyder 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-7 4-4 6, Hart 6-14 1-1 15, Holland 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 23-51 14-19 67.

UNLV (12-13)

Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-4 2-2 4, Hamilton 7-19 3-3 17, Hardy 6-14 2-2 18, Tillman 2-6 4-6 8, Mitrou-Long 2-7 0-0 4, Shibel 4-4 2-2 13, Antonio 1-3 0-0 3, Green 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-58 14-17 68.

Halftime_Fresno St. 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-23 (Blackwell 4-6, Hart 2-7, J.Hyder 1-3, Grimes 0-1, Holland 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-3), UNLV 8-24 (Hardy 4-8, Shibel 3-3, Antonio 1-3, Coleman 0-2, Tillman 0-2, Hamilton 0-3, Mitrou-Long 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno St. 26 (Grimes 10), UNLV 33 (Hamilton 8). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (Blackwell 5), UNLV 13 (Mitrou-Long 7). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 15, UNLV 18. A_8,497 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.