UNLV 76, Boise St. 66

February 27, 2020 1:28 am
 
BOISE ST. (19-11)

Kigab 4-11 0-2 9, Alston 3-10 4-4 11, Dennis 1-6 2-2 4, Jessup 5-12 5-5 19, Williams 3-10 4-9 10, Hobbs 3-9 2-3 10, Dickinson 1-1 0-0 3, Rice 0-3 0-0 0, Jorch 0-2 0-0 0, Abercrombie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 17-25 66.

UNLV (16-14)

Blair 2-3 1-1 5, Shibel 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 7-12 6-10 22, Hardy 9-13 3-7 24, Mitrou-Long 7-14 1-2 16, Coleman 2-6 1-2 5, Green 1-1 1-3 3, Mbacke Diong 0-1 1-2 1, Antonio 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 14-27 76.

Halftime_UNLV 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 9-26 (Jessup 4-9, Hobbs 2-3, Dickinson 1-1, Kigab 1-3, Alston 1-5, Rice 0-1, Dennis 0-4), UNLV 6-24 (Hardy 3-6, Hamilton 2-4, Mitrou-Long 1-6, Shibel 0-2, Antonio 0-3, Coleman 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Boise St. 42 (Williams 13), UNLV 41 (Coleman 11). Assists_Boise St. 11 (Jessup 3), UNLV 15 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_Boise St. 22, UNLV 20.

