UNLV 78, New Mexico 73

February 15, 2020 8:13 pm
 
UNLV (13-14)

Blair 0-0 0-2 0, Mbacke Diong 3-5 2-4 8, Coleman 6-6 0-0 16, Hamilton 7-13 3-4 17, Hardy 7-16 2-2 16, Mitrou-Long 7-15 0-0 17, Shibel 1-5 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-2 2, Antonio 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 7-14 78.

NEW MEXICO (17-10)

Manigault 6-11 5-7 17, Lyle 0-4 3-3 3, Martin 2-11 3-4 8, Jackson 2-4 2-4 7, Maluach 6-7 6-10 19, Hendrix 3-4 2-4 8, McGee 3-8 2-2 11, Kuac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 23-34 73.

Halftime_New Mexico 41-40. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 7-16 (Coleman 4-4, Mitrou-Long 3-5, Shibel 0-1, Antonio 0-2, Hamilton 0-2, Hardy 0-2), New Mexico 6-23 (McGee 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Maluach 1-2, Martin 1-7, Hendrix 0-1, Manigault 0-1, Lyle 0-2). Rebounds_UNLV 32 (Mbacke Diong, Mitrou-Long 6), New Mexico 26 (Jackson 6). Assists_UNLV 11 (Hamilton 4), New Mexico 15 (Martin 8). Total Fouls_UNLV 26, New Mexico 16.

