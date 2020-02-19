UNLV 80, Colorado St. 56

COLORADO ST. (18-10)

Thistlewood 1-7 0-0 3, Carvacho 6-9 4-9 16, Moore 2-4 0-0 6, Stevens 2-6 0-0 5, Roddy 3-5 0-0 6, Martin 1-5 5-10 7, Edwards 1-4 0-1 2, Tonje 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Byrd 1-2 1-2 3, Lukasiewicz 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 20-49 12-25 56.

UNLV (14-14)

Blair 2-4 1-1 5, Shibel 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 3-8 0-0 6, Hamilton 11-18 0-0 25, Hardy 4-11 1-2 11, Mitrou-Long 7-12 0-0 16, Mbacke Diong 3-5 2-2 8, Antonio 3-6 0-0 9, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hurlburt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 4-5 80.

Halftime_UNLV 51-29. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 4-14 (Moore 2-4, Stevens 1-2, Thistlewood 1-4, Martin 0-2, Roddy 0-2), UNLV 10-24 (Hamilton 3-4, Antonio 3-5, Mitrou-Long 2-5, Hardy 2-6, Blair 0-1, Hurlburt 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Rebounds_Colorado St. 26 (Carvacho 8), UNLV 43 (Hamilton 10). Assists_Colorado St. 13 (Stevens, Martin 3), UNLV 19 (Hardy, Mitrou-Long 6). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 11, UNLV 23. A_7,509 (18,776).

