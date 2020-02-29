UNLV 92, San Jose St. 69

UNLV (17-14)

Shibel 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 2-2 2-2 7, Hamilton 7-16 2-2 18, Hardy 6-12 3-4 17, Mitrou-Long 8-14 1-2 20, Mbacke Diong 7-7 5-10 19, Antonio 3-9 0-1 9, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Blair 0-0 0-0 0, Hurlburt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 13-21 92.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-23)

Anigwe 1-2 2-4 4, Ivey 3-8 0-0 7, Moore 2-5 3-4 7, Washington 3-8 0-0 8, Knight 4-10 12-14 20, Chappell 3-7 1-4 9, Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-53 19-28 69.

Halftime_UNLV 44-35. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 11-22 (Mitrou-Long 3-7, Antonio 3-8, Hamilton 2-2, Hardy 2-4, Coleman 1-1), San Jose St. 8-26 (Smith 3-7, Washington 2-4, Chappell 2-5, Ivey 1-3, Anigwe 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Moore 0-2, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out_Ivey. Rebounds_UNLV 36 (Mbacke Diong 12), San Jose St. 21 (Knight 8). Assists_UNLV 19 (Hardy 8), San Jose St. 13 (Knight 5). Total Fouls_UNLV 22, San Jose St. 19. A_2,074 (5,000).

