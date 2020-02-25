Listen Live Sports

UNO looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-17, 6-10) vs. New Orleans (8-18, 4-12)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks for its fourth straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lakefront Arena. The last victory for the Islanders at New Orleans was a 65-57 win on Feb. 15, 2016.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while New Orleans has relied on freshmen. For the Islanders, seniors Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Bryson Robinson, Troy Green and Ahren Freeman have combined to account for 50 percent of all New Orleans scoring this season.MIGHTY MYLES: Smith has connected on 37.5 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Islanders are 0-9 when they allow 73 or more points and 10-8 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Privateers are 0-17 when they score 74 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 74.

COLD SPELLS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has scored 66.7 points per game and allowed 80.3 over its three-game road losing streak. New Orleans has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 72.8.

CLAMPING DOWN: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17.6 takeaways over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

