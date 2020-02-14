Listen Live Sports

UNO seeks revenge on Incarnate Word

February 14, 2020 6:45 am
 
Incarnate Word (7-17, 4-9) vs. New Orleans (7-17, 3-11)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word goes for the season sweep over New Orleans after winning the previous matchup in San Antonio. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when New Orleans made just 19 foul shots on 23 attempts while the Cardinals went 28 for 34 en route to a 73-70 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Keaston Willis, Drew Lutz, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have combined to account for 54 percent of all Cardinals points this season, though their output has dropped to 45 percent over the team’s last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Willis has connected on 33.9 percent of the 174 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cardinals are 0-15 when they score 66 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Privateers are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 74.7.

CLAMPING DOWN: Incarnate Word’s defense has forced 14.8 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

