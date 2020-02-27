Listen Live Sports

UNO seeks revenge on Nicholls St.

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

New Orleans (8-19, 4-13) vs. Nicholls State (19-10, 13-5)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State goes for the season sweep over New Orleans after winning the previous matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the Colonels shot 58.2 percent from the field while limiting New Orleans’s shooters to just 47.4 percent en route to a 77-72 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Andre Jones and Elvis Harvey Jr. have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Troy Green has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all New Orleans field goals over the last three games. Green has 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Colonels are 13-0 when they score at least 75 points and 6-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Privateers are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 3-19 on the year otherwise.

STINGY STATE: Nicholls State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.9 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

