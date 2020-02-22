Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Unseeded Nishioka rallies past Humbert in Delray semifinals

February 22, 2020 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

The second semifinal between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States was postponed until Sunday morning because of rain. The winner will face Nishioka on Sunday afternoon.

Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

___

Advertisement

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms