Unseeded Nishioka rallies past Humbert in Delray semifinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

The second semifinal between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States was postponed until Sunday morning because of rain. The winner will face Nishioka on Sunday afternoon.

Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

