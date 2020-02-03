FINANCIAL MARKETS

Shanghai Composite index plunges 8.7% as market reopens

BANGKOK (AP) — The Shanghai Composite index tumbled nearly 8% today as Chinese regulators moved to stabilize markets jolted by a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries, slamming regional tourism and threatening global growth.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.0%, while the S&P ASX/200 declined 1.3%. In South Korea, the Kospi was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which has many mainland Chinese heavyweights, climbed 0.2%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 4 cents to $51.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 58 cents to $51.56 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 21 cents to $56.42 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 108.55 Japanese yen from 108.35 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1076 from $1.1095.

CHINA OUTBREAK-ECONOMY

China readies cushion for virus shock when markets re-open

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank has announced plans to inject $173 billion into the economy to cushion the shock to financial markets from the outbreak of a new virus when trading resumes on Monday after a prolonged Lunar New Year holiday. The People’s Bank of China announced several measures over the weekend aimed at stabilizing the economy as the impact of the virus spreads with cancelled flights, stepped up quarantines and other controls.

Elsewhere in the region, worries over the potential harm to businesses and trade from the outbreak have triggered wide swings in share prices.

OBIT-BERNARD EBBERS

Bernard Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies

UNDATED (AP) — A former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has died.

Bernard Ebbers was 78.

A family statement cited by WAPT-TV says he died Sunday, just over a month after his early release from prison.

Ebbers was the CEO of WorldCom, which collapsed and went into bankruptcy in 2002 following revelations of an $11 billion accounting fraud.

He was convicted on securities fraud and other charges in 2005 and received a 25-year sentenced. His early release was ordered in December after a lawyer cited severe medical problems.

SUPER BOWL-BUSINESSES

South Florida businesses feel benefit of Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dena Lowell typically employs about 12 full-time people to work in her restaurant and catering company. That is, until Super Bowl week. She’s needed a lot more help over the last few days. Lowell owns one of 188 companies in the South Florida area who were picked to help with various details of the Super Bowl. The NFL calls the program Business Connect. Business Connect, which the NFL has used at past Super Bowls, is designed in part to ensure that much of the money generated by events surrounding the game remains in South Florida after the teams and celebrity guests leave.

From catering to cleanup, flowers to staffing, the NFL and local organizers sifted through tons of applications to find the right people and companies that could handle Super Bowl business.

Competition was fierce for the contracts, and many applicants didn’t get picked. For this Super Bowl, the NFL required that any company that applied had to have an office in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties; be at least 51% owned by a woman, minority, veteran or LGBT individual; have various certifications and have been in existence since at least 2016.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Bad Boys’ tops box office for third straight week

LOS ANGLES (AP) — “Bad Boys of Life” went for a three-peat at the box office during Super Bowl weekend.

The Sony Pictures’ film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought in $17.6 million to claim the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. The studio said the third installment became the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $148 million, eclipsing “Bad Boys II.”

The earning for “Bad Boys” is the best box office turnout compared to other No. 1 during the NFL championship weekend over the past four years.

A senior media analyst for Comscore, said box office numbers are typically lower during football’s championship weekend. But also said Hollywood is banking on Super Bowl commercials of films to help boost numbers moving forward.

DAIRY FARMS-KEEPING UP

In fight to survive, US dairy farmers look for any tech edge

PICKETT, Wis. (AP) — As America’s dairy industry endures tough times, farmers who hope to hang on are turning to every bit of technology they can find — and afford. That means buying robots that can milk cows faster and better than humans. Technology has played an important role in agriculture for years, but now it’s become a life and death matter at dairy farms these days, as low milk prices have ratcheted up pressure on farmers to seek every possible efficiency to avoid joining the thousands of operations that have failed.

At one dairy, each of the 9,000 cows has a microchip implanted in an ear that workers can scan with smartphones for up-to-the-minute information on how the animal is doing — everything from their nutrition to their health history to their productivity. Feed is calibrated to deliver a precise diet and machines handle the milking.

The dairy industry is caught in a vise between consumer trends and competition. Americans are buying less milk as changing tastes steer them to milk substitutes from soy and almonds, or to entirely different drinks like flavored water. Two big milk processors, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy Co., filed for bankruptcy protection in the past three months, undone by declining demand and pressured by big competitors like Walmart, which opened its own milk processing plant in 2018.

