Update on the latest sports

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has won a record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Dominic Thiem (teem) in five sets in the final.

Djokovic’s 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.

Advertisement

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in the history of tennis has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds his Australian Open haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.

Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men’s Grand Slam singles trophies.

Thiem was appearing in his third major final. He has lost them all.

Earlier Sunday, Rajeev Ram’s decision to focus on doubles paid off when he teamed with Joe Salisbury to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title. The No. 11 seeds were in control from early in the opening set to beat Australian wild-card entries Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4, 6-2 in 70 minutes. It’s Ram’s second Grand Slam title – he teamed with Barbora Krejcikova to win the Australian Open mixed doubles last year. Krejcikova successfully defended that title with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic on Saturday. This was Salisbury’s first Grand Slam final.

NFL HONORS

Ravens’ Jackson is NFL MVP

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson has come away with the most coveted hardware at the NFL Awards presentation.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback joins Tom Brady as the only unanimous choice for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

He broke an NFL record for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards rushing, leading an offense that set a league mark with 3,296 yards on the ground.

Jackson is the first Raven to win the award and the seventh consecutive quarterback.

In other league honors handed out on Saturday:

— Michael Thomas has become only the second wide receiver to win The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, joining Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice. The Saints standout caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

— New England’s Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. The All-Pro made his eighth pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the league lead.

— John Harbaugh has won The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award after guiding the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record, including 12 consecutive wins to end the regular season. Harbaugh earned 27 1-2 votes, nearly double what San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan received.

— Arizona’s Kyler Murray has joined such other No. 1 overall selections as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals quarterback started all 16 games, going 5-10-1 with 20 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 544 yards rushing and four rushing TDs.

— Nick Bosa (BOH’-sah) collected 43 of 50 votes in taking The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49er’s rookie, and he was third in the league with 68 pressures.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

Polamalu among five additions to Hall

MIAMI (AP) — Former Steelers linebacker Troy Polamalu (pohl-uh-MAH’-loo) has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also voted in were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.

Selected in his first year of eligibility, Polamalu was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips with Pittsburgh. Polamalu will go in during the same year as Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher (KOW’-ur) and defensive back Donnie Shell, each of whom were voted in as part of the hall’s special centennial class.

NFL-SUPER BOWL-WALK-THROUGHS

49ers, Chiefs hold final walk-throughs

MIAMI (AP) — The 49ers and Chiefs held walk-throughs on a rainy Saturday, one day before they will meet in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco used the University of Miami’s indoor facility before heading to Hard Rock Stadium for a look at the venue. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the only player wearing a helmet, so he could listen to coach Kyle Shanahan relay play calls through the radio.

Meanwhile, the weather forced Kansas City to relocate from Hard Rock Stadium back to the training facility at Nova Southeastern University, where the team practiced all week. The Chiefs used the 27-minute walk-through to go over at least a dozen plays coach Andy Reid expects to call during the game.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Gonzaga gets scare from San Francisco

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Gonzaga was given a tough test by San Francisco before the Bulldogs earned their 36th consecutive regular-season victory in West Coast Conference play.

Corey Kispert’s three-point play with 1:33 left put the Zags ahead for good before he added a jumper about a minute later to help Gonzaga secure an 83-79 triumph at San Francisco. Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the Bulldogs’ 15th straight win overall.

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev (peh-TROO’-shehv) had 23 points and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble. Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) scored 19 for the 23-1 Zags.

In Saturday’s other top-25 games finals:

— MaCio Teague had 19 points and six rebounds as top-ranked Baylor dumped TCU, 68-52. Freddie Gillespie chipped in 12 points and 11 boards for the 19-1 Bears, who are 8-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

— Devon Dotson scored 13 of his 21 points while third-ranked Kansas was building a 44-35 halftime lead in a 78-75 squeaker over Texas Tech. Marcus Garrett contributed 15 points and Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws with 14 seconds left after the Red Raiders pulled within 76-75.

— Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half, including three straight 3-pointers, to help rally No. 4 San Diego State to an 80-68 victory against Utah State. The Aztecs remain the only unbeaten team in Division I at 23-0 after turning a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead within 13 minutes of the second half.

— Devin Vassell (vah-SEHL’) tied an ACC record by nailing all seven of his 3-point attempts while scoring 27 points to lift No. 5 Florida State to a 74-63 victory over Virginia Tech. Vassell connected on his first six shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 for the game to help the Seminoles bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Virginia.

— Ryan McMahon drained seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 23 points to lead sixth-ranked Louisville’s 77-57 rout of North Carolina State. Jordan Nwora (WOHR’-uh) added 14 points and the Cardinals picked up their eighth straight win to stay atop the ACC.

— Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points and Obi Toppin (OH’-bee TAH’-pihn) also had 18 as No. 7 Dayton beat Fordham, 70-56. Landers had 13 points by halftime and finished with a team-high rebounds to help the 20-2 Flyers beat the Rams for the 16th consecutive time.

— Creighton ended Villanova’s seven-game winning streak as Denzel Mahoney dropped in 21 points and Mitch Ballock furnished nine of his 15 points in the second half of the Bluejays’ 76-61 verdict over the eighth-ranked Wildcats. Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 in Creighton’s fourth consecutive win.

— Ninth-ranked Duke was a 97-88 winner over Syracuse behind Vernon Carey Jr’s 26 points and season-high 17 rebounds. Cassius Stanley had 15 points and fueled a second-half spurt that sent the Blue Devils to their third straight win since a two-game slide.

— Xavier pulled off a stunner as Tyrique Jones delivered 19 points and 18 rebounds in a 74-62 victory against No. 10 Seton Hall in Newark. Xavier held Seton Hall to 22% shooting from the field and limited Myles Powell to nine points in ending the Pirates’ 10-game winning streak.

— Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds to power Stanford past 11th-ranked Oregon, 70-60. The Cardinal trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left before holding the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes.

— Derek Culver’s 19 points and 14 rebounds led No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I.

— Samir Doughty shot 14-for-15 from the line while providing 23 points to push 17th-rated Auburn to a 75-66 win over No. 13 Kentucky. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers in a rematch of their NCAA tournament victory over the Wildcats last year.

— Nate Reuvers (REE’-vurz) contributed 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice finished with 14 to send Wisconsin past No. 14 Michigan State, 64-63. Trice had six rebounds and five assists for the Badgers, who withstood Cassius Winston’s game-high 23 points in ending a two-game skid.

— Luwane Pipkins capped his 22-point performance by hitting six consecutive free throws in the final minute to help Providence hold off No. 16 Butler, 65-61. The Friars snapped a three-game losing streak by beating a ranked team for the first time in almost two years.

— Tyler Bey’s 16 points and seven boards carried No. 20 Colorado to a 78-57 rout of Southern California.

— Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes of No. 22 LSU’s 10th win in a row, 73-63 against Mississippi.

— Keith Williams contributed 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from 15 down to beat No. 21 Houston, 64-62.

— Elijah Joiner drained a buzzer-beater to finish with 22 points and give Tulsa a 54-51 stunner against No. 23 Wichita State.

— Myles Dread furnished 14 points and Lamar Stevens became the third 2,000-point scorer in Penn State history while contributing 13 in the No. 24 Nittany Lions, 76-64 victory over Nebraska.

— Michigan has a 10-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden after Brandon Johns Jr. scored a career-high 20 points to lead a 69-63 downing of No. 25 Rutgers.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Leonard returns to lead Clippers

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard showed no signs of the lower back tightness that caused him to miss the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to Sacramento on Thursday.

Leonard hit the 30-point plateau for the ninth straight game, finishing with 31 in a 118-106 victory over the Timberwolves. It marked the start of a big day for Leonard, who is having his jersey number retired by San Diego State.

Paul George added 21 points in 26 minutes, and Lou Williams had 17 in the Clippers’ seventh win in nine games.

Minnesota dropped its 11th straight despite Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 32 points and 12 boards.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— LeBron James registered a triple-double and Anthony Davis scored 21 points as the Lakers spanked the Kings, 129-113. James had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while helping Los Angeles end a two-game skid.

— The Heat were 102-89 winners over the Magic as Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and rookie Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) came off the bench to add 23. Meyers Leonard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which dealt Orlando its fifth straight loss.

— Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave the Celtics the lead for good in a 116-95 pounding of the 76ers. Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine boards to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games.

— Jalen Brunson racked up 19 of his 27 points by halftime of the Mavericks’ 123-100 thumping of the Hawks. Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and Maxi Kleber 18 to help Dallas win without Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) and Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs).

— Marcus Morris scored 28 points and hit a jumper that capped the Knicks’s late 8-0 run in a 92-85 decision over the Pacers. Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds as New York beat Indiana for the first time in their last eight meetings.

— Damian Lillard nailed nine 3-pointers while torching the Jazz for 51 points in the Trail Blazers’ 124-107 victory. Lillard has scored at least 40 points in five of his last six games, averaging 48.8 points over the span.

— Bradley Beal poured in 34 points and Thomas Bryant added 17 with 10 rebounds in the Wizards’ 113-107 decision over the Nets. Brooklyn finished without Kyrie Irving, who left the game with a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter.

— DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to whip the Hornets, 114-90. San Antonio went on a 50-15 run in the second half to win their final home game before an eight-game road trip.

— Glenn Robinson had a team-high 22 points and the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 44-19 in the third quarter of a 131-112 victory. D’Angelo Russell was among seven Golden State players to score in double-figures, finishing with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Canucks outlast Isles in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks continue to pace the NHL’s Pacific Division after an overtime win over the New York Islanders.

Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the afternoon 42 seconds into overtime to complete the Canucks’ fifth straight win, 4-3 in Brooklyn. Hughes and Tim Schaller tallied 5:08 apart in the second period to put Vancouver ahead, 3-1, but the Islanders eventually forced OT on Brock Nelson’s goal with 26 seconds left in regulation.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots for the Canucks, who are 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nahk) matched his career high by netting his league-high 38th goal in the Bruins’ 6-1 blowout over the Wild. Torey Krug scored twice and Brad Marchand contributed a goal and an assist for Boston, which is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

— Jack Roslovic collected two goals and an assist to lead the Jets to their first win in six games, 5-2 versus the Blues. Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) turned back 38 shots as Winnipeg dealt the defending champs their fifth win in six games.

— Curtis McElhinney stopped 28 shots and the Lightning improved to 15-2-1 since Dec. 23 by shutting out the Sharks, 3-0. Steven Stamkos opened the scoring four minutes into the second period and assisted on Nikita Kucherov’s (KOO’-cheh-rahvz) insurance goal with 2:03 to play.

— Connor McDavid collected a pair of goals and linemate Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) had four assists as the Oilers blew out the Flames, 8-3. Kailer Yamamoto and Gaetan (GAY’-tahn) Haas each added a goal and an assist to Edmonton’s seventh victory in nine games.

— The Blue Jackets’ six-game winning streak is over after Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) scored at 36 seconds of overtime to lift the Sabres past Columbus, 2-1. Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo and Carter Hutton turned back 22 shots for his first victory since Oct. 22 against San Jose.

— The Maple Leafs pulled out a 2-1 win over the Senators on Mitch Marner’s power-play goal at 3:54 of OT. Jason Spezza (SPET’-suh) scored in regulation for Toronto, which got 24 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

— Joe Pavelski scored 1:39 into overtime to lift the Stars over the Devils, 3-2. Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also tallied and Ben Bishop made 29 saves as Dallas improved to 3-4-0 in its last seven games.

— Marc-Andre Fleury picked up his third shutout of the season and 59th of his career by turning back 19 shots in the Golden Knights’ second straight win, 3-0 at Nashville. Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored while Vegas held Nashville to a season low for shots.

— Carey Price stopped 29 shots and the Canadiens made it six wins in their last eight games by blanking the Panthers, 4-0. Jeff Petry collected assists on all four goals, setting up Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen (ahr-TOOR’-ee LEH’-koh-nehn), Tomas Tatar (tah-TAHR’) and Brendan Gallagher to support Price’s third shutout of the season and 47th of his career.

— Patrick Kane set up two goals by Brandon Saad (sahd) before furnishing the deciding shootout goal in the Blackhawks’ sixth victory in seven games, 3-2 at Arizona. Corey Crawford stopped 40 shots for Chicago, which is seven games over .500 since a 13-16-6 start.

— Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee (FAR’-ah-bee) each scored twice to back Alex Lyon in the Flyers’ 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) had three assists and Lyon made 28 saves to earn his first win in nearly two years.

— The Rangers completed a home-and-home sweep of Detroit as Mika Zibanejad (MEE’-kuh zih-BAN’-eh-jad) delivered the lone goal in New York’s victory. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots in his first shutout of the season and 64th of his career.

— The Ducks picked up a 3-1 win over the Kings as Ryan Miller turned back 46 shots. Max Jones, Derek Grant and Jacob Larsson provided the scoring in Anaheim’s fourth win in six games.

PGA-PHOENIX OPEN

Finau 1 up on Simpson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tony Finau (FEE’-now) fired a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson through three rounds of the PGA’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Finau eagled the par-5 13th and donned a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole before knocking down a birdie on the par-3 16th.

Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.

Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Quigley wins in 2nd PGA Tour Champions start

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Brett Quigley has won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.

Quigley began the round three shots behind Ames before firing his second straight 6-under 66 for a 15-under total at Samanah Golf Club.

Doug Barron and Scott Parel tied for third at 11 under.

WORLD WCUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

Brignone wins super-G in overall leader Shiffrin’s absence

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (AP) — Federica Brignone (feh-deh-REE’-kah breen-YOH’-nay) won a women’s World Cup super-G after overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race on Sunday, strengthening her runner-up position in the standings.

The win left the Italian 270 points short of Shiffrin’s leading tally.

The American three-time overall champion decided to skip the races in the 2014 Olympic resort after winning the previous super-G and a downhill in Bulgaria a week ago.

Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title and discipline standings last year, was not the only top contender to sit out this weekend’s races. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and Italy’s Marta Bassino also refrained from traveling to Russia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.