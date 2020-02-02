Update on the latest sports

NFL-SUPER BOWL

The big day has arrived

MIAMI (AP) — The waiting is almost over: The Super Bowl is just hours away.

The San Francisco 49ers are going for a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would equal the record held by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers also are looking to be only the second team to go from 4-12 the previous season to the top of the heap. The Niners haven’t won it all since the 1994 season.

The Chiefs are seeking their first title since 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth Super Bowl — a name coined by Kansas City’s founder, Lamar Hunt. That was the final AFL-NFL matchup. The leagues merged the next season, and Kansas City has waited 50 years to get back to the championship game.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has won a record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Dominic Thiem (teem) in five sets in the final.

Djokovic’s 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in the history of tennis has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds his Australian Open haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.

Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men’s Grand Slam singles trophies.

Thiem was appearing in his third major final. He has lost them all.

NBA/NHL SCHEDULES

NBA and NHL have light, early schedules on Super Bowl Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — There’s a short schedule for the NBA and NHL on Super Bowl Sunday, with all the games taking place in the afternoon.

There are four NBA games: Denver at Detroit, New Orleans at Houston, Phoenix at Milwaukee and Chicago at Toronto.

The NHL has three games: Pittsburgh at Washington, Columbus at Montreal and Vancouver at Carolina.

NBA-NETS-IRVING OUT

Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.

The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington.

Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before remaining in the game for the jump ball — in which he didn’t jump — and then left the court and went to the locker room.

Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago.

The Nets said Irving will be re-evaluated in a week. He will miss at least home games against Phoenix and Golden State — whose point guard, D’Angelo Russell, he replaced on the Nets — as well as a game at Toronto.

Irving previously missed 26 games in his first season in Brooklyn with a right shoulder injury. He also sat out one after returning with hamstring tightness and didn’t play last Sunday after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death while preparing to face the New York Knicks.

PGA-PHOENIX OPEN-KOBE BRYANT

PGA Tour remembers Kobe Bryant with 16th-hole pin position

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par 3.

The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California.

Third-round leader Tony Finau (FEE’-now) and fourth-ranked Justin Thomas have donned Bryant jerseys on the hole. Finau birdied it Friday and Saturday wearing a yellow No. 8 Lakers jersey. Thomas has worn a white No. 33 Lower Merion High School jersey, selecting it over a Lakers jersey that he also brought from his collection.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-ILLINOIS-IOWA

Sunday’s lone Top 25 game matches ranked teams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two ranked teams meet Sunday afternoon as No. 19 Illinois visits No. 18 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown.

Illinois has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Iowa has won four of its seven games against ranked teams.

It’s the only game on Sunday’s men’s Top 25 schedule.

WORLD WCUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

Brignone wins super-G in overall leader Shiffrin’s absence

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (AP) — Federica Brignone (feh-deh-REE’-kah breen-YOH’-nay) won a women’s World Cup super-G after overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race on Sunday, strengthening her runner-up position in the standings.

The win left the Italian 270 points short of Shiffrin’s leading tally.

The American three-time overall champion decided to skip the races in the 2014 Olympic resort after winning the previous super-G and a downhill in Bulgaria a week ago.

Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title and discipline standings last year, was not the only top contender to sit out this weekend’s races. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and Italy’s Marta Bassino also refrained from traveling to Russia.

