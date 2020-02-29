Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

US striker Weah ruled out until next season after surgery

February 29, 2020 9:03 am
 
< a min read
      

LILLE, France (AP) — US international Timothy Weah has been ruled out until the end of the French league season because of a right leg injury.

The 20-year-old forward suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 on his return to competition with French club Lille after a six-month layoff due to the same injury.

Lille coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday that Weah, who underwent surgery earlier this week, won’t play again this season.

“Hopefully we can have him back for the start of next season,” Galtier told a press conference.

Advertisement

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act